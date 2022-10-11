Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane addresses those pesky Bayern Munich rumors ahead of Champions League tilt

Unless you are a football fan, who has been living under a rock for the past two months, you probably ran across those rumors linking Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

While we have heard from a plethora of people representing Bayern Munich on the story, we had yet to hear Kane address the rumors himself...until now. At the press conference ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s Champions League match against Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt:

"I'm focused on Tottenham Hotspur and trying to do the best for us."



Harry Kane appears to not be concentrating on the Bayern Munich rumours, with his full focus being on Tottenham pic.twitter.com/ntyYY8vkiS — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 11, 2022

As expected, Kane gave the old “my focus is on (insert current team)” that every athlete uses when posed with the same type of question. If you are a Bayern Munich fan and you want to take some kind of silver lining out of this, you could easily point to the fact that Kane did not dismiss the notion outright.

For Kane, he played this hand the best way possible. There was no reason to provide any details on what he might be thinking...and there was also no reason to give Tottenham Hotspur an edge when it comes to negotiating.

From a public relations perspective, Kane scores an A+.