Manuel Neuer will miss Bayern Munich’s match against Viktoria Plzeň

Bayern Munich are currently riddled with injuries, and unfortunately got themselves another as goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer is set to miss their UEFA Champions League game versus Viktoria Plzeň. Per Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Neuer has picked up a minor knock to his shoulder. He already felt the pain before the showdown against Borussia Dortmund but played the whole game regardless. As a precaution, he will be rested for the game with trusted deputy Sven Ulreich starting in goal. Ulreich will be backed by goalkeeping youngsters Johannes Schenk (19) and Jakob Meyer (20) on the bench.

Neuer joins a steadily growing list of players unavailable for different reasons. Jamal Musiala is in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, Alphonso Davies and Lucas Hernandez are both out injured, and Serge Gnabry is rumored to have gotten a hit to his knee. It is said that Neuer’s situation isn’t as bad as the other guys’, but it is still worrying to see the boatload of injuries in Munich. Bayern Frauen have been hit too, with Giulia Gwinn and Georgia Stanway also hurt.