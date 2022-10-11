Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel discusses two notable influences on his career thus far

Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel sat down with Get French Football News journalist Luke Entwistle and talked about how Monaco’s goalkeeping coach Frederic de Boever and Manuel Neuer have helped shape his career.

Nübel started by swarming about De Boever: “He’s a great goalkeeper coach,” Nübel stated. “He helps me a lot and talks about my game: how to keep the ball, what positions I need to take up, and when to be more offensive or defensive.”

The point of Nübel’s loan to Monaco was to help him develop his obvious potential even more and having a good coach to work with is crucial in that regard. But it certainly helps to work alongside arguably the best goalkeeper in the world ever.

Nübel on Bayern’s Manuel Neuer: “I learned a lot about his general game and his connections with the guys in front of him…He’s one of the best goalkeepers ever.”

There have been plentiful reports stories from the media about Nübel having a strained relationship with Manuel Neuer due to the former struggling to take the Bayern Munich starting goalkeeper berth away from the latter. But Nübel continued to only have praise for compatriot and how he has revolutionized how goalkeepers play the game.

“He 100% changed [the way we see goalkeeping. He is always trying to keep possession… when you see top teams in Europe, they all have goalkeepers who play well with their feet… At Bayern, we, as goalkeepers, played a lot of possession games with the team and you saw [barely] any difference between him and the outfield players during those games,” said Nübel.

Nübel’s loan with Monaco ends in 2023 and his contract with Bayern Munich is up in 2025. With Neuer still at Bayern until at least 2024, it will be interesting to see what Nübel will do next with his career.