“This is football, my friend” — Carlos Zambrano replies to Bayern Munich alumnus Robert Lewandowski’s accusations

Earlier in an interview with the Polish magazine “Kwartalnik Sportowy” (as transcribed by Sport Bild), Bayern Munich alumnus Robert Lewandowski spoke about one of his most significant opponents from his Bayern tenure — defender Carlos Zambrano.

Zambrano was at the receiving end of accusations, as Lewy alleged that all Zambrano wished to do was “break my legs”. The Polish marksman further stated that the defender didn’t even look at the ball and argued that defenders can do a lot more than attackers.

Zambrano, however, took the accusations very lightly and replied from his Instagram. The Peruvian thanked Lewy for remembering him fondly. He further justified his actions, assuring they were not out of ill will. “This is football, my friend. We always play hard, we all give our lives on the pitch. But nothing happens out of spite,” Zambrano explained.

He further continued, expressing his respect for the FC Barcelona star. “I respect you for your exceptional professionalism and collegiality. It was an honor to play against you. Good luck and best regards,” Zambrano said in the Instagram post.

Perhaps, taking into consideration, Zambrano’s respectfulness, Lewy might find it easier to forgive the Peruvian defender!