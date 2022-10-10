Bayern Munich Frauen player Giulia Gwinn has suffered her second ACL tear

It appears that Bayern Munich’s women’s team is just as susceptible to injuries as the men’s team after Frauen defender/midfielder Giulia Gwinn has suffered yet another ACL tear. The first time she tore her ACL was in a game between Germany and Ireland back in 2020 where she fell to the ground after a forward pass and almost immediately dodging an Irish player in an awkward way. It took her 336 days to fully recover from that injury, which was documented on Bayern’s YouTube channel.

Lightning has struck twice this time around as Gwinn succumbed to a second ACL tear, again on international duty with Germany. Upon return to Munich, it was revealed that the tear was on her left knee – opposite the one she injured in 2020 (per Bayern’s official website). Bayern Frauen sporting director Bianca Rech expressed support and wished strength for the 23-year-old. “It’s a very hard blow for Giulia and we all feel for her. We will support her as best we can and wish her strength,” Rech said.

Gwinn had a successful operation on Sunday and is set to begin a second road to recovery.