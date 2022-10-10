Breaking: Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala tests positive for COVID-19

All is not well at Bayern Munich. After Thomas Müller and Joshua Kimmich got hit by COVID-19 at the start of the month, it was decided that another German attacking midfielder should test positive. In this case, it’s the teenage superstar Jamal Musiala who is the unfortunate player to have contracted the virus.

Per the announcement on Bayern’s official website:

Jamal Musiala has tested positive for COVID-19. The FC Bayern forward is doing well and is currently isolating at home.

In a period where the Bavarians are in a rut, their performances deemed lacking and in need of a standout player, losing Musiala is less than ideal. The return of Müller and Kimmich softens the blow, but Kingsley Coman’s red card suspension and the subpar outings of Serge Gnabry and Sadio Mané might mean that coach Julian Nagelsmann might have to shake things up.

Could 17-year-old Mathys Tel finally see minutes?

