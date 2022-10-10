Bavarian Loan Works: Struggles for playing time; Alexander Nübel leads AS Monaco; Lenn Jastremski excellent

Some of Bayern Munich’s loanees were active this week, but others struggled to get any playing time. Here is a summary of each loanee’s action — or lack thereof!

France - Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel is the only player on loan in Ligue 1.

Alexander Nübel - AS Monaco

Nübel and AS Monaco hosted Hungarian side Trabzonspor in the Champions League on Thursday. Nübel only recorded one save in the match, but it was enough to help propel his team to a 3-1 victory. Monaco is level on points with group-leader Ferencvaros, but are in 2nd place based on head-to-head results.

Monaco then went on the road Sunday to face Montpellier in league play. Nübel recorded one more save in this game, but this time also recorded a shutout. Monaco won 2-0.

Monaco will travel to Hungary for their return fixture against Trabzonspor before returning home to face Clermont Foot on Sunday.

Scotland - Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Scottish Premiership.

Malik Tillman - Rangers FC

Tillman was named to starting lineup on Tuesday as Rangers travelled to England to play Liverpool in the Champions League. He was only able to get six passes away, but only completed three of them. He was pulled in the 66th minute with his team down 2-0 — which was the final score.

Rangers were back in Scotland on Saturday and beat St. Mirren 4-0. Tillman was on the bench, but did not make an appearance. They host Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday, before travelling to play Motherwell on Sunday.

Austria - Austrian Bundesliga

There are four players on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein, Daniel Francis, Emilian Metu, and Shaoziyang Liu.

Torben Rhein - Austria Lustenau

Rhein started for Lustenau against Klagenfurt on Saturday and played the full 90 minutes. He recorded two shots — one blocked and one over the bar. His efforts were not enough to help his team get a result, as they fell 2-1 on the road.

Lustenau will be on the road again on Saturday to face WSG Tirol.

Daniel Francis - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Francis did not appear on the 18-man roster in Klagenfurt’s 2-1 win against Lustenau.

Klagenfurt will host LASK in Bundesliga play on Saturday.

Emilian Metu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Metu did not appear on the 18-man roster in Klagenfurt’s 2-1 win against Lustenau.

Shaoziyang Liu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Liu did not appear on the 18-man roster in Klagenfurt’s 2-1 win against Lustenau.

Netherlands - Eredivisie

There is one player on loan in the Dutch Eredivisie: Gabriel Vidovic.

Gabriel Vidovic – Vitesse

Vidovic and Vitesse played host to Fortuna Sittard on Sunday in Eredivisie play. Vidovic started and played 83 minutes, before being subbed off. He finished with a decent 77% pass completion rate. He was able to create two big chances for his team, but it was not enough, as Vitesse fell 1-2.

Vitesse will play Cambuur on the road in league play on Saturday.

Germany - 2. Bundesliga

There are three players on loan in the 2. Bundesliga: Sarpreet Singh, Bright Arrey-Mbi and Jamie Lawrence.

Sarpreet Singh - Jahn Regensburg

Singh was again left off of the gameday squad with a groin injury. His estimated date of return from groin injury is still listed as mid-October. Of course, there’s also the recently-revealed news about his squad registration status:

Regensburg drew at home to Greuther Fürth on Firday. They will travel to play Kaiserslautern on Sunday.

Bright Arrey-Mbi – Hannover 96

Arrey-Mbi was on the bench for Hannover’s trip to play FC Heidenheim, but did not make it onto the pitch. Hannover fell 2-1. They will return home on to play Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Jamie Lawrence - 1. FC Magdeburg

Magdeburg travelled to play Sandhausen on Sunday. Jamie Lawrence started on the bench and only came on in the 88th minute. He only had three touches in his short time on the field, but must have been trying to help his team find an equalizer, as he managed to find himself on the wrong end of an offside decision.

Magdeburg will host Eintracht Braunschweig on Saturday.

Germany - 3. Liga

There are two players on loan to the 3. Liga: Marvin Cuni and Lenn Jastremski.

Marvin Cuni - 1. FC Saarbrücken

Saarbrücken traveled to play Waldhof Mannheim on Saturday. Cuni started and played the full 90 minutes, but did not have any stats of record in the match. Saarbrücken lost 1-0.

Saarbrücken will host FSV Zwickau next Saturday.

Lenn Jastremski - Erzgebirge Aue

Aue travelled to play VfB Oldenburg on Saturday. Jastremski had a great game. He assisted his team’s opening goal and scored one of his own in the second half. He came off in the 83rd minute up 2-1. Aue scored one more goal in stoppage time for a final score of 3-1.

Aue will host Hallescher FC on Friday.