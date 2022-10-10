“Absolutely no reason for a discussion about the coach” — Uli Hoeneß defends Bayern’s Nagelsmann

After taking two steps forward following the international break with wins against Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) and Viktoria Plzeň (Champions League), Bayern Munich went two steps back — surrendering a two-goal lead at Borussia Dortmund and dropping two more points in the process. It added insult to injury that it was a header in the dying minute of stoppage time from Anthony Modeste that completed the BVB comeback.

Bayern’s winless run in the Bundesliga earlier this season was the subject of heightened criticism, with manager Julian Nagelsmann taking the brunt of it. Now questions over his job security at the club were raised again, and Bayern’s front office are once more racing to show that they’re adamant in not even entertaining the thought of replacing their coach.

Former club president Uli Hoeneß went to bat for the embattled manager and affirmed that he’s not thinking about Nagelsmann’s job as being under fire, either. He’s still confident Bayern can lift another Meisterschale at the end of the season and isn’t bothered by the noise.

“There’s absolutely no reason for a discussion about the coach. Firstly, we started with three wins and secondly, we’re still within reach of the top of the table. And I’m convinced that when everything returns to normal, we’ll soon be top of the table again,” he explained on BR24 over the weekend (via @iMiaSanMia).

Of course, Nagelsmann will now face another difficult spell with another match against Plzeň to come, SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga, and then FC Augsburg in the second round of the DFB-Pokal — a side that already beat them 1-0 in the league.

Nagelsmann will also be without Alphonso Davies against Plzeň as well as Matthijs de Ligt, both of whom sustained injuries in the draw with Dortmund. Kingsley Coman will also be out for Freiburg due to a red card suspension for getting two yellows in Gelsenkirchen. Lucas Hernández is also still out with a long term injury and so depth in defense, at least temporarily, looks thin.

It's not going to be an easy run to the World Cup — but Hoeneß and everyone else at Säbener Straße seem to be fully in Nagelsmann's corner.

