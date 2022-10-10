Bavarian Podcast Works S5E15: Why can’t Julian Nagelsmann fix the problems at Bayern Munich? + Upcoming games preview

So that resurgence didn’t last. After big wins vs Leverkusen and Plzen, Bayern Munich have gone and conceded a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 vs Borussia Dortmund. Once again we’re back to debating Julian Nagelsmann and the crisis that the team finds itself in. With the specter of poor results hanging over Bayern, where do we go next?

In this episode, INNN and Tom discuss:

The complete lack of any pattern to Bayern Munich’s draws/losses this season.

What exactly can Julian Nagelsmann do to fix these errant results?

Is there a mentality problem with the players?

A quick look at the next three games coming up — Plzen, Freiburg, and Augsburg.

Why Bayern Munich CANNOT afford to lose to Plzen no matter what. Implications for the Champions League group.

Musings about Oliver Kahn’s potential reaction to a loss to Augsburg.

Why Thomas Tuchel being available casts a shadow over Julian Nagelsmann’s future at the club.

INNN tries to crush Tom’s dreams of being a pro footballer.

Rapidly ending the pod with an appeal to Hansi Flick. Come baaaaack.

