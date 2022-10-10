Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann endorses Dayot Upamecano for France call-up

Although Bayern Munich were very unfortunate to go home with only one point instead of three in the 2-2 Klassiker draw with Borussia Dortmund, Dayot Upamecano was one of the standouts in a highly volatile match that included a late equalizer, getting away with a boot to the head, questionable calls, and many more elements that make the Klassiker what it is known for. The Frenchman has made timely tackles and rushed back in time to catch Dortmund players on the break to prevent them from scoring.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann believes that Upamecano should be called up by Didier Deschamps to the France national football team. Per Sport1’s Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) Nagelsmann said that Upamecano is a must for the World Cup because he is the most defensively sound center-back, at least among his French peers. Nagelsmann said:

“For me, he is currently the most stable French central defender.”

Upamecano will be competing with Manchester United’s Raphaël Varane, FC Barcelona’s Jules Koundé, Bayern’s Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard, Liverpool FC’s Ibrahima Konaté, and many more solid defenders. It remains to be seen if Upamecano does get the nod in defense.