Bayern Munich to go all futuristic during training sessions?

Who needs phones and tablets during training sessions when you could use walkie-talkies? According to news from Bild as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Bayern Munich has received a system so that the players could be wired up in order to receive instructions from a walkie-talkie. As shown in the video from the tweet below, Luis Enrique used this system already during his training sessions with the Spanish national team.

According to @BILD, Julian Nagelsmann and FC Bayern have also received this system at Säbener Straße this summer before pre-season. So far, however, it's not been used in training https://t.co/e5TE0zmEPd — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 22, 2022

As seen in the video from the tweet, Luis Enrique is able to communicate instructions to the players while looking at the pitch from an elevated position. This real-time communication allows a coach to quickly inform the players on the field to react to the coach’s observations and shift their positional play accordingly.

Bayern Munich and Julian Nagelsmann received this system at the Säbener Straße this summer before the start of pre-season, but it has not been implemented yet.

Could you imagine Nagelsmann using it during training sessions? If so, what do you think would he tell the players through the walkie-talkies? And would Radio Müller or Joshua Kimmich be on the other end?