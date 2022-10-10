Kingsley Coman says hard work pays off at a club like Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich’s vey own “Mr. Lisbon” Kingsley Coman has done very well to establish his place in the team. What used to be a talented yet fragile player who contemplated giving up the game in his 20s turned dropped the stigma of being injury-prone and turned into a serial winner with an ever-growing trophy cabinet.

A Paris Saint-Germain graduate and an ex-Juventus player, the 26-year-old said that working hard pays dividends to be the player that one wants to be (Georg Holzner from Kicker via @iMiaSanMia).

“I’m working hard. With age and experience, you develop and know better. I’m on a good way to become the player that I want to be. This year would be a good year to show that.

“I want to be a player that creates a lot of chances and scores goals — not only at the start of games but also in the end. It’s a player that helps his teammates become better and a player that plays well in the big games.”

Kingsley did just that in the 2020 UEFA Champions League Final against his old club PSG, heading in Joshua Kimmich’s cross in the 59th minute. At that moment, Coman knew that he could go further and be even better.

“My goal in the CL final showed me that hard works pays off, that I can realize my dreams and that I can be one of the best players in the most important game there is. It wasn’t certain for me, but now I know that I can be this player.” Ballon d’Or talk is too early at this stage for Coman but says “anything is possible.”

Speaking of the Champions League, Coman wants to win that again along with the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal for another treble and reiterated that the team must do better than last season. “I want to win the treble. We definitely have to do better than last year in the Champions League and the Pokal,” Coman said.

Coman said that he is vey flexible in attack and can play where he’s needed: “I can play as left or right attacking midfielder. I always played in attacking midfield in the past. I’m very flexible. And I’m rather a joker as a striker.”

This flexibility gives Coman an advantage by the time France national team coach Didier Deschamps chooses who goes to Qatar for the World Cup, which Coman wouldn’t miss for the world.

“I’ll give everything to be there and to be fit at the right moment,” he declared.