Breaking: Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller and Joshua Kimmich test positive for COVID-19

Bayern Munich’s Friday victory over Bayer Leverkusen is being overshadowed by the club’s announcement that Thomas Müller and Joshua Kimmich have tested positive for COVID-19 during routine testing on Saturday. This comes right after the club had informed players were ordered against giving autographs and taking selfies with fans due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area. If these two cases detonated that announcement is unknown.

This is the second instance of Bayern players testing positive, after captain Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka had to be separated from the Germany’s National team a mere 10 days ago.

This is certainly not a good time for Bayern to miss these two crucial players, with UCL and Borussia Dortmund’s matches this week. A victory against Viktoria would strengthen Bayern’s position within their UCL group, and a Borussia Dortmund beating is always good for morale, but nonetheless, Julian Nagelsmann should have plenty of talent in the squad to choose from.