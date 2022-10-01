“Worst thing that could have happened” — Leverkusen coach Gerardo Seoane on Bayern Munich’s scoring mood

Bayern Munich trounced Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 in the Bundesliga and one of the worst seats in the house had to be the manager’s chair for Die Werkself.

From the outset, Bayer Leverkusen was snake-bitten and mistake-prone. From misplaced passes to missed tackles to poor positioning to some putrid luck, Gerardo Seoane could not do much more than grin and bear it as his team unraveled.

“The worst thing that could have happened — an early goal — happened. Bayern’s combination play was on point and they were really in the mood, but we weren’t good enough in the tackle. We lacked the necessary bite in certain situations. We weren’t aggressive enough today,” Gerardo Seoane said (as captured by FCBayern.com).

Seoane will have to go back to the drawing board and try to map out a solution for his squad. A Champions League date with Porto awaits on Tuesday.

