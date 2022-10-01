 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

“Worst thing that could have happened” — Leverkusen coach Gerardo Seoane on Bayern Munich’s scoring mood

The Bayer Leverkusen boss was no thrilled with how his team performed against Bayern Munich.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich trounced Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 in the Bundesliga and one of the worst seats in the house had to be the manager’s chair for Die Werkself.

From the outset, Bayer Leverkusen was snake-bitten and mistake-prone. From misplaced passes to missed tackles to poor positioning to some putrid luck, Gerardo Seoane could not do much more than grin and bear it as his team unraveled.

“The worst thing that could have happened — an early goal — happened. Bayern’s combination play was on point and they were really in the mood, but we weren’t good enough in the tackle. We lacked the necessary bite in certain situations. We weren’t aggressive enough today,” Gerardo Seoane said (as captured by FCBayern.com).

Seoane will have to go back to the drawing board and try to map out a solution for his squad. A Champions League date with Porto awaits on Tuesday.

Want more discussion about the game? Check out our postgame podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate the support!

In This Stream

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 16 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works