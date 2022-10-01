Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen: Bild player ratings

Bayern Munich shook off their recent doldrums and drummed a stumbling Bayer Leverkusen team out of the Allianz Arena to the tune of 4-0 on Friday. It’s good times at Säbener Straße, and after all the heat the media had piled on, it was time for some credit where credit’s due. In the Bild ratings, Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann led the way with a perfect ‘1’ — while Chelsea FC loanee and onetime Bayern transfer target Callum Hudson-Odoi was among five ‘5’s for the visitors.

Leverkusen’s Lukáš Hrádecký had a nightmare of a day and shows up with a rare ‘6’ — frankly, I had thought these ratings only went to ‘5’. There must be a measure of sympathy for the Finnish keeper — Bayern’s finishing was, for once, on point and he faced unlucky deflections, even where he might have done better. His most glaring mistake occurred in the 84th minute, after the game was long decided.

On the Bayern side, it’s puzzling how any players got below a ‘2’ at all, but three of them did — Benjamin Pavard, Marcel Sabitzer, and Alphonso Davies. The game couldn’t showcase everybody, but it feels rough to ding any of them. For what it’s worth, Sofascore gives Pavard a 7.8 — their highest rating outside of Thomas Müller, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, and Manuel Neuer — though Sabitzer is dinged with a 6.7.

Sofascore was also relatively unkind to most of the Bayern subs, with the exception of Serge Gnabry. Leon Goretzka earned the lowest of the team with a 6.4, despite his excellent anticipation and near breakthrough on goal in the closing minutes.

In the end, it was a straightforward pasting, a feel-good game the likes of which we haven’t seen ‘round these parts in a while. Let’s enjoy the good times as much as we can.

