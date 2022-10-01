Julian Nagelsmann lauds effort of Bayern Munich defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano

Bayern Munich was desperately in need of a good showing in the Bundesliga after a very shaky period earlier in September.

One good way to ensure that would happen was to get a strong effort from the center-back pairing of Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano. Thankfully for manager Julian Nagelsmann, that is exactly what happened.

“Upa and Matthijs defended very well today. We only conceded one big chance. When I see the guys celebrating defensive actions, that’s cool. These actions are almost more important to me than goals,” said Nagelsmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Celebrating big defensive plays is not something that Bayern Munich is all that foreign to. Manuel Neuer often gives credit to his backline whenever they make a big play. Another big moment from this season where we saw a Bayern Munich defender celebrate was when Lucas Hernandez let loose with big display against FC Barcelona in the Champions League when he blocked an attempt from Robert Lewandowski.

Defending with attitude — a staple ingredient to clean sheets (ask BFW’s Tom Adams for more tips in that area). With displays like these from the Bayern back line, there’ll be plenty more of those in the future.

