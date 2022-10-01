Embattled Julian Nagelsmann enjoys much-needed Bayern Munich win over Leverkusen

Bayern Munich have finally won a league game for the first time since late August, with a 4-0 stomping of fellow strugglers and league table stragglers Bayer Leverkusen. Goals from Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, Sadio Mané, and Thomas Müller finished off Die Werkself on the night.

After a rough patch of games with poor results, this was a timely and statement win for Bayern. Coach Julian Nagelsmann, who has recently been under fire at least in the media over the Rekordmeister’s slide down the Bundesliga table, feels the same way and thinks that the performance also dispels any notions of tension in the locker room.

“A win is always important, today it was particularly important with regards to the last results,” Nagelsmann said (via @iMiaSanMia). “A lot has been written lately — including about the relationship between the coaching staff and the team.

“But you have a good feeling about whether the players like you or respect you, because not everyone has to like me. When I see how we played today, I’m very satisfied.”

Better to be respected than loved? In any case, a win like this will help — both to take the heat off the team, and strengthen the coach’s credentials in the locker room. For the moment, at least, Bayern and Nagelsmann are back in command and looking very much like they know what they’re doing.

