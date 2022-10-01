Bayer Leverkusen’s Kerem Demirbay doesn’t feel bad about Bayern Munich’s “crisis”

Bayern Munich throttled Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 and some visiting players on the pitch were left wondering exactly what all of the hubbub was about with the Bavarians’ recent poor run of form.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Kerem Demirbay was definitely one player pondering how Bayern Munich went from struggling to utterly dominant in just about a week-and-a-half.

“Bayern outperformed us in all areas and dominated. Hats off for that, in a crisis like this. I would also like to be stuck in a crisis like Bayern’s. They have outstanding players and an outstanding coach. We’re very negative at the moment,” Demirbay said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Demirbay was, indeed, left a bit stunned by how everything happened. In particular, Demirbay seemed to have his hands full in dealing with Jamal Musiala (among others). Musiala was probably especially frustrating to Demirbay given how the youngster used his dribbling and ball-winning skills to make a highlight reel at the veteran’s expense.

