Bayern Munich captains Manuel Neuer and Joshua Kimmich set the tone after Leverkusen win

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer had a up-close-and-personal view of everything that ailed his team over the past month.

While it looked bad at times, Neuer knew it would improve and was happy to see Bayern Munich play exactly how it needed to in a 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

“The reaction and the way we went about it was spot on. We’re capable of playing that way again and that’s how we want to play at home to Plzen. If we do, we’ll head to Dortmund in good spirits and will try to get a win. I feel positive, given the dominant performance today,” said Neuer (as captured by FCBayern.com).

For Joshua Kimmich, getting the three points was vital.

“It was a good game at an important point [in our season]. Obviously recent results weren’t great. Luckily, today was better and we hope it’s the start of a run,” Kimmich said.

