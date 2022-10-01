Jamal Musiala staying humble after Bayern Munich thrash Leverkusen

Bayern Munich responded to their mini-rut going into the international break with an impressive 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena.

Jamal Musiala was once again the star of the show for Bayern, scoring once and assisting twice — for Leroy Sané and Thomas Müller — en route to a vital three points. He was as exciting on the ball as he was effective. On balance, Bayern was the better side in every department, though Leverkusen did have their share of chances. Still, Bayern out-shot Leverkusen with shots on target 9:5 and did far better with their finishing than they had done in their previous four Bundesliga matches.

Despite such a dominant performance, Musiala said that the team should not get too carried away as their crucial stretch of matches continues in the Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB-Pokal.

“I don’t think we can say yet that we’re completely back,” he explained to DAZN after the match (via @iMiaSanMia). “We have to keep the level now and perform like this in the next games. We have to get more depth into our game, we have to make the runs because that creates the spaces we need.”

Nagelsmann has tweaked with his starting lineups in recent weeks and there have been questions asked of Bayern’s attack. Today, the tactical formation worked — Musiala was on song, occupying a central attacking position just behind Muller, with Sane and Mane on either side of him. From there, he was consistently able to find dangerous spaces all over the pitch.

“I’ve set my sights on getting in better positions and scoring more goals,” Musiala said. “And this season, it’s going very well so far.”

It was the exact response Julian Nagelsmann needed from his side ahead of a crucial stretch of matches across all three fronts and they can take every bit of confidence now going into the Viktoria Plzen and Borussia Dortmund matchups.

Want more discussion about the game? Check out our postgame podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate the support!