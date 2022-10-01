Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen; Bayern has verbal agreement for Konrad Laimer transfer; Matthias Sammer calls on Bayern players to step up; Thomas Müller expecting Germany to contend at World Cup; and MORE!

Bayern Munich badly needed a win and ran into a Bayer Leverkusen side that might have been the perfect match-up for this circumstance.

The Bavarians took care of business and pulled an impressive 4-0 win at the Allianz Arena. Here are some quick hitters on the match:

The starting XI offered few surprises given some of the squad’s injuries:

| STARTING XI TIME



Take a look at how we line up for today's fixture #FCBB04

Just about the only somewhat surprising move was Nagelsmann starting Marcel Sabitzer over Leon Goretzka. As much as I like Goretzka’s game and want to see him back in the XI, it is tough to change what has been a strong area for the squad.

Jamal Musiala’s ability to breakdown a defense with his dribbling paid early dividends early when he set up Leroy Sané for a goal. Sané was fortunate that the deflection went the way it did, but it all counts the same on the scoresheet.

Musiala has been so good of late that Sane tried to cool him off by spraying him with some water late in the match. Shame on you Leroy!

Leroy just checking as well

Sané and Sabitzer’s manbun energy was ultimately just going to be too much for Bayer Leverkusen to handle anyway. Gnabry’s manbun might have been overkill, though.

Musiala converting a feed from Thomas Müller was good for both players. Again, Leverkusen probably deserved a secondary assist as Lukáš Hrádecký should have made the save.

Nagelsmann’s backline of Benjamin Pavard, Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, and Alphonso Davies was extremely strong on the day.

This Bayer Leverkusen side needs Florian Wirtz back in the worst way. They do not have much bit or creativity in the attack at this point.

Given how poor the team looked prior to the international break, it seems that everyone at Bayern Munich just needed to step away and reboot in one way or another. The team looked far more confident, assertive, and dominant than in any of their recent Bundesliga outings.

Neuer had his big moment of the match in the 34th minutes when he stopped a strong strike from Moussa Diaby,

Even Sadio Mané’s goal probably should not have happened (despite it being a pretty great effort). Yet another deflection Hrádecký, who probably went into the locker room at halftime and started to pump some Johnny Paycheck.

Sané’s 59th minute miss would have been a lot harder to take if the game was close. Regardless, you know the Germany international would love to have that one back.

Müller had Bayern Munich’s final tally and felt bad about it given the beating his squad just put on Leverkusen...so he apologized to Hrádecký, who slipped and fell on the play, which led directly to the goal:

Thomas Müller apologizes to Hrádecký after his goal

Whatever the case with Müller, it’s a good day when everyone on your front four scores.

Davies has a pretty stellar match, but something to keep an eye on is the amount of times that he loses possession. In this match, Davies once again hit double figures with 13.

It is a rare match where the entire starting XI is solid, but that was the case for Bayern Munich. I have zero major complaints.

Overall, this was just about as good as it gets for Bayern Munich in terms of what the team needed. However, Bayer Leverkusen was willing to play — something that most of Bayern Munich’s opponents have been reluctant to do. The battle against a parked bus will still have to be fought at some point, but for last night, enjoy the three points and the free-flowing performance. It was a well-earned victory.

Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk says that Bayern Munich has a verbal agreement in place with Konrad Laimer to bring in the midfielder next summer on a free transfer:

Bayern still want Laimer and have a verbal agreement with the player for a free transfer next summer. The club has great contact with his agents, who also represent (Sadio) Mané. Barring a complete turnaround, the move is expected to go through.

Laimer, of course, is said to be a favorite of coach Julian Nagelsmann. However, where would he fit? Joshua Kimmich is entrenched as a starter and the club has commitments in place with both Leon Goretzka and Ryan Gravenberch. Despite his strong performances thus far, it can be probably assumed that Bayern Munich will look to sell Marcel Sabitzer given the current logjam at the position — and the fact that both Goretzka and Gravenberch have been vocal about their lack of playing time so far. Surely, it would be a raw deal for Sabitzer.

Laimer is currently out of action with an ankle injury.

Former Bayern Munich sporting director Matthias Sammer thinks the club’s players have to accept that Julian Nagelsmann will rotate pretty heavily this season.

“There is rotation and there is always the momentum in which the coach decides who will be set up,” Sammer remarked. You have to march and try to win every game in a club like Bayern Munich.”

Are Bayern Munich players reluctant to accept the rotation? Some might surely feel that way. On a team this deep, however, it is almost unavoidable for Julian Nagelsmann to rotate even at the risk of disrupting rhythm.

Between Germany and Bayern Munich, there is no shortage of discussion points for fans to talk about and debate.

For those looking forward to the World Cup, we got a sneak peek on what things could look like for Germany in Qatar. For Bayern Munich fans, it is time to re-boot and start over after a tough run in the Bundesliga.

Let’s take a gander at what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Germany’s international break and what we might have learned ahead of the World Cup.

What to look for in Bayern Munich’s games.

Jamal Musiala’s star is beginning to explode.

Bayern Munich might already be planning for life after Benjamin Pavard.

Is Bayern Munich interested in Chelsea FC’s Kai Havertz?

Despite an uneasy couple of games during the last international break, Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller is fully expecting Germany to be a contender at the World Cup in Qatar.

“I wouldn’t say we’re going to Qatar as favorites for the title. We have simply delivered too little for that in recent years. France, Brazil, Argentina, England — the competition is strong,” said Müller. “But when other nations look at us, they always know that we can bring quality to the pitch. We want to get first place in the Nations League and convince in the games against Hungary and England. The competition in our squad is fierce. Everyone is challenged.”

Inter Milan starter and Germany left-back Robin Gosens gave fans an idea of what he went through in trying to deal with the sudden fame he had after his breakthrough performance at the European Championships in 2021.

“That was very difficult to process. After the Portugal game, everyone was talking about me, it was like a media explosion. Cameramen suddenly stood in front of my parents’ house in my home town. Mom and Dad called me and asked: ‘What should we do, should we send them away?’ Of course, I prefer the hype to not being noticed at all,” Gosens said. “But you have to find your own way first. Looking back, it certainly wasn’t right that I was so blatantly praised at the European Championships — but it wasn’t right to write me off a few months later either. The swings up and down are too extreme.”

Benjamin Pavard is still just 26-years-old, but he has already accomplished so much. Multiple league titles, a Champions League crown, a World Cup...Pavard has done a lot of winning — and it is not something lost on the defender.

Pavard noted that he has had to work very hard to accomplish all of those things.

“I’ve had a good career so far, but since the start, nothing was given to me. Everything I have today, it was me who worked for it. I’m not a natural right-back, I’m more of a center-back. But I’m learning. The only critics I listen to are those of my coaches and people close to me. I ignore the rest,” Pavard said. “Last season, I had a complicated period at personal level. I wasn’t happy, I couldn’t play football well because things weren’t going well in my life. Now all of that is behind me.”