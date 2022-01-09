A sneak peek for FC Köln? What Bayern Munich’s lineup might look like

Sky Sport took a look on how Bayern Munich could line up against FC Köln and there were some interesting selections.

First, Sky is expecting Manuel Neuer, Omar Richards, and Corentin Tolisso to be dressed and ready for the match.

That would represent the good news.

As far as bad news goes, well, it’s pretty awful. According to newly-minted Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg, Goretzka could miss the whole month of January.

“He was in Innsbruck and didn’t train at all for eight weeks. It is impossible that he will come back against Cologne,” Sky Reporter Plettenberg assumes that the Bayern star will no longer play this month. “I don’t expect Leon Goretzka to be back at Bayern in January.”

With no Goretzka, Lucas Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano, Leroy Sane or Kingsley Coman, this is what Sky is predicting:

A possible starting eleven (as of Sunday, 9th January) in Cologne could look like this. Neuer - Kimmich, Pavard, Süle, Richards - Roca / Sabitzer, Tolisso - Gnabry, Müller, Musiala - Lewandowski

The interesting part is the Sabitzer/Roca listing. At no slight to Roca (who was not good against Gladbach on Friday), it says a lot about where Sabitzer’s stands with the club that he is not a shoo-in to start over Roca. Moreover, sticking Corentin Tolisso right back into the lineup as an automatic starter might indicate a lot as well.