Bayern Munich interested in Hoffenheim’s Tom Bischof again?

Last summer, we started to see rumors linking Bayern Munich to Hoffenheim youth midfielder Tom Bischof, who is considered one of the top, young prospects in all of Germany.

On an appearance with Christian Falk on Bild Live, former Bayern Munich technical director indicated that the Bavarians are still looking closely at the 16-year-old phenom.

“His contract at Hoffenheim is running out. Some German clubs are interested. And what we also know is that Julian Nagelsmann has a positive opinion about Tom,” said Reschke (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “The FC Bayern squad is never that big. As a talented young player, you can always get game time.”

That last part of the quote could be considered debatable, but there does seem to be enough of a pattern of interest to think that Bayern Munich could take a look at Bischof.

This is what kicker had to say about Bischoff in the summer:

Big clubs like Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund or RB Leipzig are already vying for Tom Bischof. But Hoffenheim is also fighting for its own generation and shows the talent the chances and possibilities to go into the professional field at TSG. Bavaria’s new head coach Julian Nagelsmann is said to have intervened personally to make Tom Bischof a move from Hoffenheim to Munich. Where Bischof would also meet his ex-coach Danny Galm, who by the way, like Bischof, once emerged from the amateur club TSV Amorbach. With all of those connections, it seems like Bayern Munich would be a natural choice for the youngster. Hoffenheim, however, would love to be able to convince Bischof to be a part of their next generations of stars TSG is also fighting for its own product, which is already bound to Hoffenheim with a contract until 2022. Per kicker information, the U-17 player was now involved in the preparation of the Hoffenheim U-19 and should be able to get a taste of the professional training under head coach Sebastian Hoeneß at the beginning of July.

With Corentin Tolisso likely leaving, Marc Roca’s status uncertain, Marcel Sabitzer unable to get comfortable, and prized prospect Torben Rhein rumored to have fallen a bit out of favor, Bayern Munich could absolutely be in line to make a run at Bischof if the club sees him as a part of the future in the central midfield.