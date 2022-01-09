Bayern Munich planning blockbuster move for summer transfer window?

During an appearance on Bild Live with Christian Falk, former Bayern Munich technical director Michael Reschke, indicated that Bayern Munich was biding its time and pooling its money in an effort to prepare for a “mega transfer.”

While Reschke’s agency represents FC Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest, it would seem that the USMNT player might not fit that “mega” billing when it comes to transfer status.

According to Michael Reschke, FC Bayern are saving money for a 'mega transfer' in the summer [Bild Live, @cfbayern] pic.twitter.com/2x5ImYG4U5 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 9, 2022

So, who exactly could Reschke be talking about — there really are not that many options:

Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund : Despite the smokescreens from front office members, Haaland would be an obvious choice and would be a move based on acquiring pure talent than bringing in someone to fill an immediate need. There is some reason to believe there is at least some mutual interest from both parties in syncing up.

Despite the smokescreens from front office members, Haaland would be an obvious choice and would be a move based on acquiring pure talent than bringing in someone to fill an immediate need. There is some reason to believe there is at least some mutual interest from both parties in syncing up. Florian Wirtz, Bayer Leverkusen: Bayern Munich has been rumored to be very interested in Wirtz and while Leverkusen does not seem to be eager to let Wirtz walk just yet, a high eight-figure or even nine-figure offer might sway the minds of Die Werkself.

Bayern Munich has been rumored to be very interested in Wirtz and while Leverkusen does not seem to be eager to let Wirtz walk just yet, a high eight-figure or even nine-figure offer might sway the minds of Die Werkself. Ousmane Dembele, FC Barcelona: Dembele would be a free transfer, but would cost a ton in salary and bonuses. Even with his talent, his inconsistency and injury history probably rules him out.

Dembele would be a free transfer, but would cost a ton in salary and bonuses. Even with his talent, his inconsistency and injury history probably rules him out. Raphinha, Leeds United : This seems more likely. A €50 million to €60 million transfer is still sort of a mega-deal in Bayern Munich’s world.

This seems more likely. A €50 million to €60 million transfer is still sort of a mega-deal in Bayern Munich’s world. Donny van de Beek, Manchester United: Bayern Munich will probably not break the bank for a position not exactly in need at this point.

Dest, SC Freiburg’s Nico Schlotterbeck, and Chelsea’s Antonio Rüdiger have also been closely linked to Bayern Munich, but none of them would warrant the title of “mega transfer” and would not cost nearly enough to be considered “mega.” under most standards for clubs of that ilk.

Even Reschke himself threw some cold water on the thoughts of Dest making a move to Bayern Munich.

“He currently has no ambitions to change clubs. I’m skeptical if there will be a move to Munich in the summer,” Reschke remarked (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Schlotterbeck is still young and has not established a pattern of excellent play over the course of multiple seasons. Rüdiger is a free transfer and while he wants a big salary, still would not push his signing into a blockbuster type of category. Those options would have to be very loosely described as “mega transfers.”

