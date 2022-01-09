Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose not concerned with Bayern Munich just yet

When Bayern Munich dropped yet another decision to Borussia Mönchengladbach on Friday, it left the Bavarians within striking distance of the rest of the Bundesliga once more.

Still, Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose would rather see his team focus on fixing itself rather than chasing Bayern Munich.

“Now Bayern lost yesterday and we won today, and the topic is being opened again. You know our opinion and our stance about it. We would like to make the Bundesliga very, very exciting,” Rose told Sky (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “We know everything Bayern are able to do, and how they are when everyone is fit. We have to do our homework first. We have to get better and everything else will come naturally.”

As for Borussia Dortmund star and Germany international Emre Can, well, he just wants his squad to focus on themselves — and not worry about whatever is happening with Bayern Munich.

“We have to look at ourselves. We always talk about Bayern, but we have to look at ourselves. We have to try to win every game and then we’ll see where we end up,” Can said.