Patrick Schick expresses admiration for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski

When looking around the Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen ace Patrick Schick only had to glance over to Bayern Munich to find the best player in the world at his position.

At 25-years-old, Schick is considered one of the strikers on the rise in Europe, but the Czech Republic star can see everything that Robert Lewandowski has done and set a pathway for himself to try and emulate.

“Lewandowski is very clearly the best striker in the world at the moment, not just because of his goals, but also the way he works for his team. He’s been performing consistently for seven or eight years. That put together makes him the best striker right now,” said Schick (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “Even though we’re different players, I can of course learn something from him. Whenever I watch him, I wonder how you can score so many goals. I haven’t found the final answer yet.”

Lewandowski clearly has the admiration of his peers and Schick is doing the smart thing by studying just how Lewandowski works his magic.