Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich to make a play for French midfielder?; Borussia Dortmund eyeing Sasa Kalajdzic; Paris Saint-Germain planning massive financial package for Erling Haaland; and MORE!

Bayern Munich’s quest for midfield depth looks like it could include an inquiry into AS Nancy for midfielder Warren Bondo:

Warren Bondo from AS Nancy remains a topic at FC Bayern Munich. FT can confirm loose reports of Munich’s interest a few weeks ago. And as France France learned, the 18-year-old midfielder is still in the focus of the German record champion.

It is clear that Bayern Munich will be looking to bolster the midfield depth chart…but will the Bavarians look to buy that help or look to promote some younger players from the campus?

Related Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann praises youngster Paul Wanner

Borussia Dortmund has added VfB Stuttgart youngster Sasa Kalajdzic to the list of possible replacements for Erling Haaland:

Proficiently playing Bundesliga football since 2019/20, Stuttgart and Austrian national team prominent striker Sasa Kalajdzic, according to Marca, is growing into more and more of a major target for Borussia Dortmund. Planning to hand Erling Haaland on a 3-digit move once current season’s over, the 24-year old is one of Dortmund frontline list members, besides Darwin Nuñez (Benfica), Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina), and Karim Adeyemi (Red Bull Salzburg).

Kalajdzic has been down-and-out with COVID-19 and a shoulder injury this season, but his potential is still great. The Austrian would certainly be an interesting option to take over for Erling Haaland.

Bundesliga reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt captured this gem:

“Bayern have the Gladbach virus” says today’s Abendzeitung. pic.twitter.com/PcLIl1jbUs — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) January 8, 2022

At this point, it feels like Bayern Munich is battling the Black Plague, Godzilla, and Thanos all at once, but such is 2022.

Even with all of that, the Bavarians have an exciting match against Gladbach and a whole lot more to talk about. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A quick look at why Bayern Munich vs. Gladbach is exciting (Spoiler: It was not!)

Why Julian Nagelsmann should walk into the locker room before the match, flip over a table and tell his team, “We’ll do it live!”

The latest news on Kingsley Coman’s transfer saga and why he might be taking control of the situation.

Why Bayern (hopefully) will not be making a run at Ousmane Dembele or Raphinha this summer.

After much speculation, Krzysztof Piatek is headed back to Serie A:

Piatek never really settled in or looked comfortable with Hertha Berlin. On the surface, it looked like Hertha Berlin would be a good landing spot, but upon arrival for Piatek, the club hit the skids and has been a bit of a mess. Piatek’s inconsistent play and sometimes inconsistent effort did not help matters either.

Paris Saint-Germain could be preparing an incredible €300 million offer together for Erling Haaland:

Erling Haaland is one of the hottest personalities on the transfer market right now. According to the French L’Équipe , Paris St. Germain is now preparing a 300 million euro package for the Norwegian. According to the report, the Parisians are ready to offer Haaland a salary of a proud 30 million euros per year. In addition to the princely salary, there is also the transfer fee and an impressive hand money for his advisor Mino Raiola and Haaland’s father Alf-Inge. A total of 300 million euros are then expected in Paris for the Erling Haaland personnel. Haaland could leave Borussia Dortmund early in the summer thanks to a release clause for between 75 and 90 million euros. In addition to FC Barcelona, ​​Paris St. Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester City are also on the list of interested parties.

The battle for Haaland is going to be absolutely wild.

I mean...the Twitter handle of “@Mr_choupo” is pretty fantastic:

⚽️ ❤️Tomorrow one of the biggest events in Africa is going to start, the African nations cup! We are proud to host the #afcon2022 in our beautiful country Cameron in front of our people and families .Let it be a great one, full of joy, great football #Africaunited ⚽️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Huax3ObFJB — Choupo-Moting (@Mr_choupo) January 8, 2022

Bayern Munich entered its big Bundesliga showdown with Borussia Mönchengladbach banged up, sick, and with not even enough depth to really fill out a lineup card.

That said, the Bavarians still had enough talent to pull out three points, but...that did not happen.

This is what we have on tap: