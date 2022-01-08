Injury update: Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso and Omar Richards return to Bayern Munich training

Following Friday’s defeat against Borussia Mönchengladbach, there’s some good news from Bayern Munich’s training ground. Per FCBayern.com, Corentin Tolisso, Kingsley Coman and Omar Richards have all recovered from their COVID-19 infections. The trio returned to Säbener Strasse today and took part in individual training.

Both Coman and Richards completed running sessions, while Tolisso proved to be further ahead in his recovery as he was able to participate in ‘substitution training’ in the morning. However, it remains to be seen whether the returnees will get fit in time for next week’s Bundesliga game against FC Köln.

Kingsley Coman is back on the pitch after the end of his isolation [ @Sky_Torben]pic.twitter.com/QuiOi90byE — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 8, 2022

“We’ll see what players will then be available against Cologne,” said head coach Julian Nagelsmann at last night’s post-match press conference. “I’m not expecting an extremely large number of returnees to be considered for the first eleven now.”

In addition to testing positive for COVID,-19 Frenchmen Coman and Tolisso were also said to be struggling with muscular problems.