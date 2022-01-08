Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann praises youngster Paul Wanner

Bayern Munich might have dropped another match to Borussia Mönchengladbach, but that did not stop manager Julian Nagelsmann from finding some positive aspects to emerge from the game.

In fact, Nagelsmann came away extremely impressed with one of the club’s prized youngsters. Paul Wanner entered the match and immediately caught the coach’s eye.

“He’s an unbelievable talent, very quick and very brave. He immediately took on Embolo and went on dribbling in his first action. Physically he’s not bad either. But he has to remain grounded and clear in his head, then the doors will be open for him,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

At just 16-years-old, Wanner became the youngest player to make his Bundesliga debut with the club. Wanner was born in 2005 (2005 !?) and could be a youth player who has a legitimate chance to make it through to the first team.

A lot can happen between now and a full-time role with the team, however, but at least Wanner has one very important person on his side.