Gladbach relishes another victory over Bayern Munich

Well...they did it again.

Borussia Mönchengladbach took down Bayern Munich and grabbed three much needed points. For Die Fohlen, it was just a matter of executing the game plan.

“We implemented our game plan today. Bayern had a lot of absentees, but we weren’t thinking about that. Of course we really wanted to play this game today. It was important to show a reaction. We succeeded — the win wasn’t underserved,” said Florian Neuhaus, who had a spectacular goal (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

Neuhaus, though, was not the only standout for Gladbach.

“Bayern put a lot of pressure on, of course they’ll try everything when they’re behind. We were lucky in some situations. But it was very important to get 3 points here. It’s great that we won against Bayern. But now we have to continue,” Sommer said.

Gladbach manager Adi Hütter said that he felt his team was deserving of the victory.

“It definitely wasn’t undeserved. If you count the chances, we had quite a few too. I would like to give my team a huge compliment today. They fought hard, kept running and defended well. Florian Neuhaus played a very good game and proved his quality again,” Hütter said.