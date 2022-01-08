 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann not worried after Gladbach defeat

The boss does not seem all that concerned.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga Photo by Christina Pahnke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann saw some positives from his team as the club dropped a 2-1 decision to Borussia Mönchengladbach.

“We played very well for the first 25 minutes and were very dominant. The equalizer is very annoying. It wasn’t even a good cross, but we defend it badly. If you simply clear the ball well, nothing would’ve happened. It was actually easy to defend,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “In my opinion, it’s an undeserved defeat, even though Gladbach still had chances via counters. We didn’t do too bad today.”

Some fans might disagree, but the young head coach was not concerned with the outcome.

“I think we performed well. Kimmich and Sabitzer played in unfamiliar positions after nine to ten weeks without a game,’ Nagelsmann remarked. “It’s a different profile physically. Besides the 15 minutes before the break, we actually played a good game.”

In This Stream

Bayern Munich vs Gladbach: 2021/22 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 29 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...