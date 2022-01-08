Jersey Gate: Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala wore Corentin Tolisso’s name in the second half

A lot of things went wrong on the field for Bayern Munich against Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday, but something weird went wrong in the locker room too. At halftime, Jamal Musiala swapped out his shirt. Now this isn’t weird by itself — especially on a snowy night in Munich — but at a closer look, there was a different name printed on his jersey: Tolisso.

How can this happen? Most-likely as they were pressing names and numbers onto shirts, the 24 of Tolisso must have accidentally gotten mixed up to make 42 instead. The jerseys probably get divvied up and handed out by number. The equipment managers likely just put the 42-shirts at Musiala’s locker and he didn’t even think to look at the name.

Because of the team’s performance and resulting loss, the match itself won’t be very memorable and the mis-named jersey will likely be soon forgotten. However, can you imagine if Musiala would have scored a late-winner or a hat-trick? That jersey would have gone straight to the Bayern museum or been sold for a pretty penny.

What do you think Musiala should do with this unique jersey? Put your idea in the comments!