Bayern Munich 1-2 Gladbach - Talking Bayern postgame reaction show

Check out the latest Talking Bayern video for a special postgame reaction!

By Jack Laushway
/ new
FC Bayern München v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

The Bundesliga returned on Friday with Bayern Munich facing Borussia Monchengladbach with a much-depleted squad. Borussia Monchengladbach proved too much for Bayern to handle yet again, as the Bavarians lost at the Allianz Arena. Gladbach showed once again why Bayern is just like any other team and is not invincible, making some weaknesses evident in the Bayern Munich team (to be fair, a much weaker side than normal). Watch to hear my reactions, analysis, and observations from the match!

In this video, I also discuss interesting statistics, standout performances, as well as player awards. There is a lot to talk about this week so there is no shortage of conversation from this performance.

If you enjoy the video please subscribe to the channel! It is still relatively new but I have big plans for upcoming content that you’ll want to look out for. There is never a shortage of great material to discuss when it comes to Bayern. Check out Talking Bayern on YouTube!

