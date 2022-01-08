Bayern Munich 1-2 Gladbach - Talking Bayern postgame reaction show

The Bundesliga returned on Friday with Bayern Munich facing Borussia Monchengladbach with a much-depleted squad. Borussia Monchengladbach proved too much for Bayern to handle yet again, as the Bavarians lost at the Allianz Arena. Gladbach showed once again why Bayern is just like any other team and is not invincible, making some weaknesses evident in the Bayern Munich team (to be fair, a much weaker side than normal). Watch to hear my reactions, analysis, and observations from the match!

In this video, I also discuss interesting statistics, standout performances, as well as player awards. There is a lot to talk about this week so there is no shortage of conversation from this performance.

