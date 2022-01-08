Report: Marcel Wenig will be the next Bayern Munich prospect to leave campus

Marcel Wenig could be the next Bayern Munich youngster to leave campus.

It appears as if the 17-year-old has examined his chances of breaking through to the senior team with Bayern Munich and decided to move on. Wenig is expected to leave Säbener Straße during the summer per Sport1:

According to SPORT1 information, Marcel Wenig has informed the youngsters of the record champions that he will not extend his contract, which will expire in the summer. The 17-year-old was allowed to train with the professionals in the preparation for the season, but knows about the competition in Julian Nagelsmann’s team.

Wenig is currently an attacking midfielder with Bayern Munich U-19 squad, but has to be considering the presence of players like Jamal Musiala, Arijon Ibrahimovic, Paul Wanner, Christopher Scott, Malik Tillman, Armindo Sieb, and Gabriel Vidovic when assessing the likelihood of “making it” at Bayern Munich.

It appears as if Wenig has several possible options within the Bundesliga to continue his develop, though none appear to result in an immediate position on the first-team. Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt appear to be the most likely destinations. Eintracht Frankfurt was also linked to Wenig back in November:

Several Bundesliga clubs recently contacted him, including Bayern rival Borussia Dortmund, who can only offer him a place in the U-23 with the prospect of training with the professionals. According to SPORT1 information, Eintracht Frankfurt is in the race for Wenig, the talks are well advanced. Born in Nuremberg, he fits perfectly into the prey scheme of the Hessians: capable of development, young, free of charge on the market, trained at a top club. According to SPORT1 information, Wenig would not yet be planned as an immediate reinforcement for the SGE professionals.

Eintracht Frankfurt, however, does not currently have a U-23 side, so if Die Adler does sign Wenig, the youngster could go out on loan. Eintracht Frankfurt is trying to revive its U-23 side in time for next season, but those plans are not yet set in concrete.