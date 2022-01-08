Bayern Munich wanted to send Michael Cuisance to Russia

Michael Cuisance left Bayern Munich for Venezia FC earlier in the week, but the Serie A side did not offer up the best financial package for the Frenchman.

Not by a long shot.

Sport Bild’s Christian Falk detailed the story on his Bayern Insider podcast (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). Falk indicated that CSKA Moscow actually offered Bayern Munich €10 million for Cuisance, but the Frenchman opted to transfer to Italy instead.

That figure, of course, is more than double than the €4.5 million Bayern Munich received from Venezia FC for the volatile Frenchman. This would seem to contradict some of the prior statements from CSKA Moscow chief scout Andrei Movsesian:

“We have a shortlist and there are negotiations. Cuisance? We do not comment on rumors. I read that CSKA allegedly offered 10 million for him,” said Movsesian to Match TV. “But if you ask me, that’s too much for a player who hasn’t played 60 minutes this season.”

In the transfer game, however, there is often not much difference from the truth and falsehoods. While Movsesian might have publicly trued to lower the bidding expectations, CSKA Moscow could have actually had €10 million as its “not to exceed” figure.

Whatever the case, Cuisance is gone and whether or not CSKA Moscow would have actually gone as high as €10 million is something we will never know. Cuisance wanted to go to Italy and off to “The Boot” he went.