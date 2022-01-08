Bayern Munich, PSG, Manchester City still among contenders for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland has been most recently linked to FC Barcelona and Real Madrid as both La Liga clubs appear to be dead-set on signing the Norwegian.

Bayern Munich’s name has not been bandied about all that often of late as the club’s front office executives have tried to quiet the noise.

Per David Ornstein of The Athletic, though, the Bavarians, Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain are all still very much alive in the race for Haaland. In responding to a reader’s question, Ornstein gave this reply:

My understanding is that City’s first-choice target is Erling Haaland and while the competition for his signature is sure to be fierce, the reigning Premier League champions will push hard to secure the prolific Borussia Dortmund forward. City are planning to hold meetings with Haaland’s representatives over the weeks and months ahead, yet whether or not the 21-year-old Norwegian opts for a move to the Etihad Stadium is a different matter. There is a feeling that Real Madrid pose the biggest threat to City, but if the Spaniards manage to acquire Kylian Mbappe, it could dissuade Haaland from following suit. Multiple sources dismiss Barcelona’s ability to mount a serious challenge and although Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are potential destinations, City may be confident of providing a more enticing proposition. Manchester United are thought to retain an interest in Haaland but there are doubts about whether the attraction is mutual. If City do not land Haaland they will have other options; among them is believed to be Alexander Isak and they are also monitoring the progress of Dusan Vlahovic. It is not impossible the pursuit of Harry Kane is revived if he becomes available for what City deem a fair price, which is looking improbable and another factor would be Kane’s age, as he turns 29 in July.

Bayern Munich’s focus is reportedly on an extension with Robert Lewandowski, but rumors still persist that the Polish Hitman could seek to leave Bavaria. Should Lewandowski actually leave (as doubtful as that might be), Haaland would surely be Bayern Munich’s first-choice to man the striker position.