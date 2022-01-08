Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. Gladbach; Chelsea not giving up on FC Barcelona’s Sergino Dest; Bayern won’t pursue Donny van de Beek; and MORE!

Despite my hopes, Bayern Munich did not look good against Borussia Mönchengladbach. After a strong opening sequence, the Bavarians fell...apart? Asleep? Whatever happened, it wasn’t pretty. Here are some quick hitters on the mess....er, match:

The empty stadium, the snow, the skeleton crew playing for Bayern Munich…what a scene. There was some genuine intrigue and excitement heading into the match.

One of the things I wanted to see was the veteran players from Bayern Munich take control of the match and I came away disappointed because — other than Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Müller — they really under-performed.

Serge Gnabry has a nice rip early on, but Yann Sommer came up big for Gladbach. That would be come a theme.

Lewandowski opened the scoring with a fantastic goal. Lewandowski’s touch and finish were both magnificent and Thomas Müller picked up another assist. It was really a terrific team goal. The joy would not last too long, though.

Florian Neuhaus just has something extra in the tank against Bayern Munich it seems as he added another goal to his tally against Die Roten. It was a beautiful finish from Neuhaus that capitalized on a defensive breakdown from Bayern Munich.

Stefan Lainer’s header made it 2-1 for Gladbach. On both goals Sven Ulreich was in a good spot to make a play but just couldn’t make the plays. Ulreich did well to just be in the spot against such good opportunities.

Once Lainer’s goal went in, the hopes to see a steady diet of the young players were dashed. Bayern Munich was going to have to fight and claw its way back and there seemed to lack...fight.

Marcel Sabitzer looked like a central midfielder trying to play left-back. I really like Sabitzer as a player, but where and how he fits on the roster is really getting concerning. The Austrian just does not look like himself — and hasn’t since making the move.

Malik Tillman was in a bit over his head.

Sommer and Lewandowski had a few dust-ups in the match. That was an interesting cat-and-mouse game.

In the second minute of extra time in the first half, it looked like a sure thing that Bayern Munich would knot the game. Unfortunately, Lewandowski fired off a tight angle shot that hit the far post and ricocheted out to Müller, whose attempt was booted away by a defender.

Müller had golden opportunities in the 58th and 60th minute, Lewandowski hit the crossbar in the 62nd minute. Maybe more than anything, Bayern Munich was extremely unlucky.

I think there were nutmegs in this match than I can recall in any other match for quite a while.

Musiala wearing a kit with Corentin Tolisso’s name on it pretty much defined the match.

Paul Wanner and Lucas Copado made their debuts. Neither player got a chance to do much, but it was good to see some youngsters get a chance with the first team.

Sommer was tremendous as always.

Joshua Kimmich was rusty to say the least. Kimmich’s game-speed and awareness were just not up to his usual standard.

Overall, this disappointing. I’m sure no one in the club is happy about the result, but even with all of the absences, things should not have looked that disjointed and choppy.

Chelsea FC could try to sway FC Barcelona’s Sergino Dest into making a love to London:

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Barcelona full back Sergino Dest - if they can't land Lucas Digne from Evertonpic.twitter.com/sCHoWBxDtg — The Sun - Chelsea (@SunChelsea) January 6, 2022

While it remains unlikely that Dest will move away from Barca, Chelsea could offer a the player and the club a good financial package — something much more than Bayern Munich would be willing to do.

At this point, it feels like Bayern Munich is battling the Black Plague, Godzilla, and Thanos all at once, but such is 2022.

Even with all of that, the Bavarians have an exciting match against Gladbach and a whole lot more to talk about. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A quick look at why Bayern Munich vs. Gladbach is exciting (Spoiler: It was not!)

Why Julian Nagelsmann should walk into the locker room before the match, flip over a table and tell his team, “We’ll do it live!”

The latest news on Kingsley Coman’s transfer saga and why he might be taking control of the situation.

Why Bayern (hopefully) will not be making a run at Ousmane Dembele or Raphinha this summer.

Diego Costa will be taking his talents to Brazil and will play for Atletico Mineiro:

Diego Costa has reached an agreement with Atletico Mineiro to terminate his contract and part ways with immediate effect. #transfers



Former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker’s gonna be now available on a free transfer. #Galo pic.twitter.com/oEytUus2hv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 7, 2022

Christian Falk confirmed the previous report from Sport Bild that Bayern Munich would not be pursuing Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek on his Bayern Insider podcast: