Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show —Gladbach 2-1 Bayern Munich (Rückrunde)

Bayern Munich entered its big Bundesliga showdown with Borussia Mönchengladbach banged up, sick, and with not even enough depth to really fill out a lineup card.

That said, the Bavarians still had enough talent to pull out three points, but...that did not happen.

This is what we have on tap:

A breakdown of the scoring.

The lineup was truly the land of misfit toys.

Bayern Munich started out great, but lost the momentum pretty quickly.

Gladbach is truly Bayern Munich’s bogey team. There is no disputing this.

Some thoughts on how the team played without so many key players.

How to just shake this one off and move a long. There is plenty of football to be play in the second half of the season.

As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @jeffersonfenner, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.