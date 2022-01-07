Bayern Munich are reportedly still keen on FC Barcelona’s Sergiño Dest

Bayern Munich are reportedly still keen on making a transfer for FC Barcelona defender Sergiño Dest. Bayern Munich were interested in the USMNT right-back when he transferred to Barcelona in 2020. Former coach Hansi Flick wanted to bring him to Munich but Dest chose Barcelona over Bayern at the time.

Bayern remain interested in the American as Julian Nagelsmann also sees a role for Dest in the Bayern squad. Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl reports that Bayern made contact with Dest’s management 7-8 weeks ago.

The likelihood of this transfer all depends on Dest’s perspective at Barcelona but it is highly rumored that he wants out of the club. Bayern might have their second chance at picking up the American and see what Nagelsmann could do with Dest. It is no secret that Nagelsmann is a fan of the five-back formation and a wing-back like Dest could allow Bayern to switch up styles and run a similar option with Dest as they do for Alphonso Davies.

At the discount price, Dest could be the player we are looking for to finally solidify our right-back position.