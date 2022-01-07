Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Barcelona holding talks with Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara

With the pandemic financial crunch hitting clubs across Europe, everyone is on the lookout for quality free transfers. According to a report from FussballTransfers, Bayern Munich are one of three teams who have opened talks with Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara, who is set to become a free agent this summer. The Frenchman’s camp is also reportedly negotiating with Chelsea and FC Barcelona.

Kamara, who mainly plays in defensive midfield, would be an option to fill the gap left by the departures of Corentin Tolisso and Michael Cuisance. Much like Javi Martinez, he also has the ability to play center-back, which could come into play if Bayern fail to extend Niklas Sule onto a new contract.

However, if the reported interest from Chelsea and Barcelona is real, then it feels unlikely that Bayern will actually end up landing the 22-year-old. Free transfers are only good business as long as you don’t end up overpaying on the salary — something that Juventus painfully learned with the transfers of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot. If the player’s salary demands grow too high, expect Bayern to pull out of any potential transfer. In that case, the club might look elsewhere, such as Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria, to fulfill their midfield needs.