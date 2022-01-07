Bayern Munich Alumni: Philippe Coutinho moves from FC Barcelona to Aston Villa on loan

It’s official: Former Bayern Munich treble-winner Philippe Coutinho has made the move from FC Barcelona to Aston Villa.

Coutinho’s ill-fated transfer from Liverpool to FC Barcelona never really worked out and after a 2019/20 loan to Bayern Munich, Coutinho still could not find a way to consistently crack into the line-up in Catalonia.

Now, though, Coutinho has received yet another temporary reprieve from the craziness at FC Barcelona and will spend the rest of the season on loan with Aston Villa:

Welcome, Philippe Coutinho!



Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 7, 2022

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano delved deeper into the move. Aston Villa will pay Coutinho’s salary for the rest of the season (which is a pretty big commitment) and will also have an option to buy Coutinho for €40 million:

Philippe Coutinho deal details. Buy option clause for Aston Villa will be valid until June and it’s understood to be €40m. #AVFC @tjuanmarti



Salary coverage by Aston Villa includes some add-ons and taxes. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 7, 2022

This is probably the best case scenario for Coutinho, who was headed nowhere with FC Barcelona. It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa will decide to buy Coutinho in June or if they ultimately decide the cost is just too high.