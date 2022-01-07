 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bayern Munich Alumni: Philippe Coutinho moves from FC Barcelona to Aston Villa on loan

The former Bayern Munich midfielder has escaped Bayern Munich once more.

CSmith1919
Aston Villa v Liverpool - FA Cup Semi-Final Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

It’s official: Former Bayern Munich treble-winner Philippe Coutinho has made the move from FC Barcelona to Aston Villa.

Coutinho’s ill-fated transfer from Liverpool to FC Barcelona never really worked out and after a 2019/20 loan to Bayern Munich, Coutinho still could not find a way to consistently crack into the line-up in Catalonia.

Now, though, Coutinho has received yet another temporary reprieve from the craziness at FC Barcelona and will spend the rest of the season on loan with Aston Villa:

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano delved deeper into the move. Aston Villa will pay Coutinho’s salary for the rest of the season (which is a pretty big commitment) and will also have an option to buy Coutinho for €40 million:

This is probably the best case scenario for Coutinho, who was headed nowhere with FC Barcelona. It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa will decide to buy Coutinho in June or if they ultimately decide the cost is just too high.

