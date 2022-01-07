Bayern Munich vs Gladbach: 2021/22 Bundesliga full coverage

First game of 2022 and this is what we have to deal with. Ten Bayern Munich players have tested positive so far, and Julian Nagelsmann has to stuff the squad full of teenagers just to make up numbers. The new year isn’t off to a great start, but sometimes you just have to deal with it (unless more positive tests come in, in which case the game will need to be postponed).

Including preseason, Nagelsmann has faced Borussia Monchengladbach three times while in charge of Bayern, and failed to win a single time. This would be a nice time for him to start winning, but it’s hard to see how it’ll happen when most of the team is missing. Still, stranger things have happened in football.

