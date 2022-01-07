Bayern Munich vs Gladbach: Gamethread and Live Blog

2022 is off to a GREAT start. At the time of writing this preview, we still don’t know if Bayern Munich will actually kick off against Gladbach today. TEN Bayern players have tested positive so far, which is by far the highest number in the league. If any more have to be ruled out, then the game might not be able to go ahead. As fans, we’ve been starved of Bayern content for almost a month now, so we really hope that doesn’t happen.

To fill out the squad, Julian Nagelsmann has called up a number of youngsters and B-teamers. However, the real saving grace here is the fact that Bayern still have Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, and Joshua Kimmich to call upon. Those three can make any lineup seem good, so as long as they start, this game should at least (hopefully) be competitive.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 8:30 pm local time, 2:30 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

