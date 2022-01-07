Report: Kingsley Coman changes tune, wants to extend with Bayern Munich

A report by French journalist Julian Maynard has shed some light on the status of Kingsley Coman’s contract negotiations with Bayern Munich — and things could be looking up for those hoping the Frenchman will remain in Bavaria.

While many previous reports indicated Coman wanted to move on from Bayern Munich, it appears that the Frenchman either had a change of heart or someone from his camp is actually doing what the player wants to do.

At various points over the past few months, Coman has been linked to Chelsea FC, Liverpool, Arsenal FC, Manchester City, Manchester United, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Regardless, things could be on the upswing:

Débutées il y a déjà qq mois, les discussions entre Kingsley Coman et le Bayern de Munich se poursuivent (fin contrat 2023). Alors qu’un départ était envisagé, la tendance est aujourd’hui plutôt à une prolongation longue durée. #Mercato — Julien Maynard (@JulienMaynard) January 6, 2022

Discussions started a few months ago between Kingsley Coman and Bayern Munich are continuing (end of contract in 2023). While a departure was envisioned, the trend today is rather towards a long-term extension. #Mercato

Coman dispose d’une bonne côte en Angleterre (Chelsea, Manchester City - pas de contact direct avec Guardiola néanmoins).

Paris suit sa situation, mais revenir en France n’est pas une priorité dans l’esprit du joueur. — Julien Maynard (@JulienMaynard) January 6, 2022

Coman is rated highly in England (Chelsea, Manchester City — no direct contact with Guardiola however). Paris is following its situation, but returning to France is not a priority in the player’s mind.

This has to be perceived as positive news by Bayern Munich. The club has made it clear that it wants to retain Coman and now it looks like that pathway might finally be clear.