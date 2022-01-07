Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 1, Episode 32 — What Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann should tell his team ahead of Gladbach; The latest on Kingsley Coman’s transfer saga; and MORE!

At this point, it feels like Bayern Munich is battling the Black Plague, Godzilla, and Thanos all at once, but such is 2022.

Even with all of that, the Bavarians have an exciting match against Gladbach and a whole lot more to talk about. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A quick look at why Bayern Munich vs. Gladbach is exciting.

Why Julian Nagelsmann should walk into the locker room before the match, flip over a table and tell his team, “We’ll do it live!”

The latest news on Kingsley Coman’s transfer saga and why he might be taking control of the situation.

Why Bayern (hopefully) will not be making a run at Ousmane Dembele or Raphinha this summer.

