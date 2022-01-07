Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann excited for Sven Ulreich, Paul Wanner, Arijon Ibrahimovic

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann likely is not thrilled to be missing so many key players heading into his team’s Bundesliga match against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

For Nagelsmann, though, this is more of a time to focus on who will be available on Friday rather than who will be out. And the 34-year-old is excited to see some different players get an opportunity.

When asked about Sven Ulreich, Nagelsmann sounded confident in his back-up goalkeeper.

“I was very happy with his job, he did it very well during the week. He also has experience, of course,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “He trained very well this week. He made a lot of difficult saves and looked good. He is experienced enough, and has already played a lot of Bundesliga games.”

Nagelsmann also provided some insight on youngsters Paul Wanner and Arijon Ibrahimovic

“Paul Wanner is a player I have my eye on, who we have to promote. He is a great talent, very strong on the ball and incredibly fast, Both are very talented players. ‘Ari’ has qualities in one-on-one. Paul is a good talent, he’s still very young. He’s quick and left footed. He’s someone we’re keeping an eye on. Promoting these talents is something positive from this situation.”