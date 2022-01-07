Bayern Munich sign Emilie Bragstad from Rosenborg

Bayern Munich have announced the signing of Emilie Bragstad from Rosenborg. For now, however, she will stay on loan with Rosenborg.

The 20 year old has signed a contract to keep her with the Bavarians through the summer of 2025, so she'll get the opportunity to show her stuff in the next few years.

“We have been watching Emilie for a long time. She is a talented player who we have a lot of confidence in in the future," Frauen sporting director Bianca Rech said. "It is currently important that she continues to collect match practice and staying with her home club Rosenborg Trondheim makes sense at the moment."

Bragstad is the third young player to be out on loan for Bayern Frauen. She joins two players loaned to Bundesliga clubs in Julia Pollack with Bayer Leverkusen and Weronika Zawistowka with FC Köln.

The Frauen are quietly bringing young talent into the fold yet ensuring that they continue to get minutes and develop by finding them clubs to play with.