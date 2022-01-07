Daily Schmankerl: Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City readying coffers for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski; Erling Haaland to FC Barcelona heating up?; Real Madrid’s future hinges on Kylian Mbappe; and MORE!

Liverpool, Chelsea FC, and Manchester City could all be looking to make a run at Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski during the summer if the Polish Hitman’s contract situation remains unresolved:

Liverpool and Chelsea have been tipped to engage in a three-way battle to sign Robert Lewandowski after a report insisted he and his camp are angling for a move. He has been everything Bayern Munich could’ve hoped for and more since signing from Borussia Dortmund in 2014. However, according to FourFourTwo (citing Sky Germany), his Bavarian stint may be coming to an end. They state Lewandowski – whose contract expires in the summer of 2023 – ‘will be moving’ when the season concludes. Lewandowski reportedly has his sights set on either LaLiga or the Premier League. However, a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid now seems unlikely. Real are determined to land Kylian Mbappe, while Barcelona have thrust themselves to the front of the queue for Erling Haaland. As such, the report suggests it will be a three-way battle between Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City to land Lewandowski. Liverpool or Man City could hold the edge if Lewandowski were to leave. Both of their managers (Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola) have connections with the Pole through managing him in the past at Dortmund and Bayern Munich respectively. Sky Germany reporter, Marc Behrenbeck shed light on the developing situation. In doing so, he revealed both the player and his agent, Pini Zahavi, will push for a move in six months’ time. “Lewandowski really wants to have this one big move, to Spain or the Premier League” said Behrenbeck. So Lewandowski and his agent will try to get this move in the summer. Bayern want to extend his contract. So what is happening at Bayern at the moment The first point of contact is Lewandowski to extend his contract and if this doesn’t work they will be back in the game around Erling Haaland. At the moment, they want to extend his contract. But Lewandowski is dreaming of Spain and the Premier League.”

Bayern Munich is not in a dire position with Lewandowski just yet, but it would appear that this summer will represent a “do or die” moment. Either Lewandowski will extend his deal or some of these rumors might start to look a little more real.

It appears that FC Barcelona has turned all of its attention to Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland:

At the moment hardly a day goes by in which there is no new development regarding a possible change from Erling Haaland. According to the well-informed TV station Cuatro, the BVB star striker will switch to FC Barcelona next summer. The Spanish media company speaks of an agreement between Haaland consultant Mino Raiola and the association. Accordingly, his protégé should switch to Barca if the club can raise the necessary money for the 21-year-old. There is a transfer fee of 70 to 95 million euros. The exit clause in Haaland’s BVB contract should also move within this framework. According to SPORT1 information, there is no such agreement. So far there has only been one exchange between Raiola and President Joan Laporta. On the sidelines of the world footballer election, the two spoke specifically about a Haaland move and named numbers. But nothing more has happened since then. But it is clear that the Catalan club really wants the Norwegian in their squad. After the recent turbulent times, it would be a sign to the competition that FC Barcelona is back in the business of the big clubs. But it is still unclear how the club can afford the BVB player. Finally, Barca are plagued by major financial worries. According to Laporta, the club has amassed a mountain of debt of 1.35 billion euros. Ousmane Dembélé, Luuk de Jong, Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umititi are to be sold. This would also save the Catalans quite a bit of salary in order to comply with the league rules for the total amount of professional salaries. But Barcelona are not alone in their interests in Haaland. Other top clubs such as Real Madrid and the two clubs from Manchester have put out feelers. “Bayern, Real, Barcelona, ​​City - these are the big clubs he can go to,” said Raiola in the SPORT1 interview, naming the possible goals. While those responsible at FC Bayern are currently not interested, the rumors about the future of Erling Haaland will not stop in the coming weeks and months.

Which ever team lands Haaland is going to be getting a superstar. This whole process will be fascinating to watch play out.

We recorded this podcast working under the assumption that Bayern Munich will actually be facing off with Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

Will it really happen? No one seems to know at this point, so we’re just going to proceed like normal (though absolutely nothing is normal in 2022 so far).

Anyway, let’s take a quick look at what is on tap for this episode (and it would be shocking if most Bayern Munich fans are not heading straight for the tap to watch this one):

A look at who is in and who is out for this match.

Why Gladbach might be even more of a mess at this stage than Bayern Munich.

Some excitement for seeing the Bayern youngsters.

A prediction on the match.

Inter Milan, Newcastle United, and Bayern Munich are all involved with a pursuit of Matthias Ginter per reports:

According to Inter Live, Newcastle and Bayern Munich are battling to sign Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter. Well, Inter Live believe a number of big clubs are interested in the 27-year-old, including Inter Milan, although Newcastle and Bayern Munich are the most serious. It is even said that Newcastle – thanks to the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) – have the finances to tempt Ginter. The Magpies are currently languishing 19th in the Premier League, so it speaks volumes that they’re able to compete with a club of Bayern Munich’s size in the market. Recently, Borussia Monchengladbach announced that Ginter would be leaving the club in June when his contract expires.

Borussia Dortmund is reportedly looking at Red Bull Salzburg’s Karim Adeyemi and Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic are potential replacements for Erling Haaland — which make BVB a direct competitor to Liverpool for those players:

Haaland’s stunning form since arriving in Germany in January 2020 has created a demand for his services among a host of Europe’s top clubs who, come the end of the season, know they may never get a chance to sign him for a cheaper price. Whether Liverpool will compete for his signature remains to be seen. However, their transfer plans could also be scuppered if the 21-year-old ends up elsewhere. The Mirror reports (via Spanish outlet Marca ) that Dortmund bosses have four replacements in mind if Haaland does decide to leave - and two of the players have been linked with Liverpool. Marca claims that the Bundesliga giants have urged Haaland to make a decision on his future by the end of the January transfer window. If he signals his intention to go, the report also suggests that Karim Adeyemi will become Dortmund’s primary target. The Red Bull Salzburg striker will be a name familiar to Liverpool fans, having been tipped to move to Anfield for some time now. Similarly, Dusan Vlahovic has previously been touted as a potential target for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp. But the 21-year-old Fiorentina forward is also reportedly on Dortmund’s four-man shortlist to replace Haaland, following his impressive performances in Serie A.

Kylian Mbappe made it clear that he will not be leaving Paris Saint-Germain this winter, but moving to Real Madrid in the summer might be getting close to reality:

Is it going really fast between Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappé? According to the Italian transfer agent Giovanni Branchini, Los Blancos want to sign the French international in winter - and should have already made an official offer. “It all depends on PSG now,” said the well-connected Branchini of Gazzetta dello Sport. “Real Madrid offered 50 million euros a few days ago.” Branchini, who was involved in the Bayern commitments of Pep Guardiola, Luca Toni and Lucas Hernández, thinks that this is an offer “that is worth taking a closer look at”. As early as last summer, Los Blancos are said to have made an offer for the center forward in the amount of 180 million euros, which PSG rejected. For the French runner-up from last season, however, this would be the last time to earn a transfer fee for Mbappé, as his contract expires in around six months. It’s no secret that Mbappé has been toying with a move to Madrid for some time. Whether the French will actually join the royal team in January is more than questionable. Mbappé recently ruled out a winter move , telling CNN that he “won’t move in January and will end the season 100 percent at PSG”.

When it comes down to goal scoring, no trio has been better than Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, Leroy Sane, and Serge Gnabry: