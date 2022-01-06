No excuses: Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller only has getting three points on his mind ahead of Gladbach tilt

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller has seen the reports and the empty locker stalls.

The Germany international fully understands that his team is undermanned heading into its Bundesliga match against Borussia Mönchengladbach, but could not care any less — he just wants to capture three points.

“We’re going into the game to win it. The situation is not optimal but I don’t think it’s so dramatic. Today we had more players in training, many youngsters from the U-23s. Nevertheless I’m positive going into this game,” Müller told FCBayern.com (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “We’ll see about the lineup tomorrow. Maybe some players will not play in their favorite position. But we’ll still have quality on the pitch. The names on the bench will rather be unfamiliar, but that doesn’t mean they can’t score goals.”

Müller also thinks this match could present some youngster with an opportunity to prove themselves.

“In football, there were many cases where players that people didn’t know before the game became well known after the game,” Müller said.