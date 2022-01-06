Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann has ideas of revenge — even with a depleted squad

Bayern Munich’s results against Borussia Mönchengladbach so far this season have not exactly yielded the best results.

A 1-1 draw kicked off the “Julian Nagelsmann Era” and while the new boss was not in the coaching box for Bayern Munich’s DFB-Pokal debacle against Gladbach, it still left a bad taste in his mouth.

Now, Nagelsmann is focused on trying to exorcise those demons.

“Honestly, I already have thoughts of revenge. I want to win, no matter which players we have on the pitch tomorrow. They played incredibly well in the Pokal. They have a strong team,” Nagelsmann said at his press conference (as captured by Tz).

One thing that does concern Nagelsmann is how to best use the players he has available. Joshua Kimmich will likely go from missing the end of the Hinrunde to playing a full 90 minutes with just a handful of training sessions.

“It’s about the health of the players. When we have nine professionals (Editor’s note: There are now 10 cases of COVID-19 counting Christopher Scott) out, it’s not too much anymore. (Joshua) Kimmich has not played for six weeks and actually has to play 90 minutes tomorrow. That’s how it is for a few other players, too. Nevertheless, I’m preparing the team so that we can play,” said Nagelsmann. “We are preparing and assume that the game will take place. It’s a challenging situation. From a coach’s point of view, it’s still very appealing, you have to really think about it, make changes and try out players in other positions. We’ve been in contact with the DFL and explained that we don’t have many players available. The decision is out of my hands. I expect to be on the sidelines tomorrow.”